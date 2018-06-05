WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support Thrown Out

A judge Monday shut down Flo Rida’s bid to get his son’s mother’s child support suit thrown out on a legal technicality.

Howard Felcher, who reps Flo Rida, asked Judge Shira Atzmon to dismiss Alexis Adams’ child support case against his client because he argued that although Adams sued Flo Rida in New York City, she was a resident of Atlanta, Ga. at the time when she sued Flo Rida.

Felcher said Adams leased an Atlanta apartment for $1,800 a month, had a driver’s license from the Peach State and didn’t give the court a New York City rental lease or proof of rental payments, nor did she have a New York voter registration card.

“She wrongly, deliberately and falsely claimed she was a Bronx resident,” Felcher told the judge.

But Adams’ lawyer, Jack Giordano, said the mom of one was born and raised in New York, received her pre and postnatal care in the state and lived with relatives in the Bronx as she raised her son Zohar, who will turn two in September. He said Adams applied for government assistance in New York and referred to Zohar’s birth certificate, which shows he was also born in New York. Giordano admitted that Adams used to work in Atlanta, but the judge later said that her brother was leasing the apartment in her name.

Adams’ lawyer also said Flo Rida had participated in all of the court proceedings during the more than year-long case and said he didn’t have the right to challenge the jurisdiction now.

The judge sided with Adams, ruling that the dancer and esthetician was, in fact, a New York resident, and said she’d presided over cases where those involved had submitted much less evidence as proof of residence.

The judge’s decision capped off a heated, nearly hour hearing that saw both sides trash talked the other.

