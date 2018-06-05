CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support Thrown Out

0 reads
Leave a comment

A judge Monday shut down Flo Rida’s bid to get his son’s mother’s child support suit thrown out on a legal technicality.

Howard Felcher, who reps Flo Rida, asked Judge Shira Atzmon to dismiss Alexis Adams’ child support case against his client because he argued that although Adams sued Flo Rida in New York City, she was a resident of Atlanta, Ga. at the time when she sued Flo Rida.

Felcher said Adams leased an Atlanta apartment for $1,800 a month, had a driver’s license from the Peach State and didn’t give the court a New York City rental lease or proof of rental payments, nor did she have a New York voter registration card.

“She wrongly, deliberately and falsely claimed she was a Bronx resident,” Felcher told the judge.

But Adams’ lawyer, Jack Giordano, said the mom of one was born and raised in New York, received her pre and postnatal care in the state and lived with relatives in the Bronx as she raised her son Zohar, who will turn two in September. He said Adams applied for government assistance in New York and referred to Zohar’s birth certificate, which shows he was also born in New York. Giordano admitted that Adams used to work in Atlanta, but the judge later said that her brother was leasing the apartment in her name.

Adams’ lawyer also said Flo Rida had participated in all of the court proceedings during the more than year-long case and said he didn’t have the right to challenge the jurisdiction now.

The judge sided with Adams, ruling that the dancer and esthetician was, in fact, a New York resident, and said she’d presided over cases where those involved had submitted much less evidence as proof of residence.

The judge’s decision capped off a heated, nearly hour hearing that saw both sides trash talked the other.

More at Bossip

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , rapper flo rida child support , rapper flo rida kids

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support Thrown Out

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 37 mins ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 5 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 13 hours ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 13 hours ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 14 hours ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 19 hours ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 19 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With…
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check…
 24 hours ago
06.04.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close