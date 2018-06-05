CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame

Social media can’t seem to get enough of Thaddeus Matthews’ explicit sermons.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cropped view of black man in church choir robe

Source: kali9 / Getty

Thaddeus Matthews aka “The Cussing Pastor” has social media talking about his viral sermons again.

Since December 2017, the leader of the Naked Truth Liberation & Empowerment Ministries has been building a digital congregation with videos that encourage followers to participate in “Shut They Ass Down Saturdays” and “I Don’t Give A Fuck Fridays.”

Matthews’ social media profile has trended multiple times since this video, which includes him dubbing himself “The Cussing Pastor” and claiming to have raised $6,000 for a mother in need.

In May, Pastor Matthews famously beefed with the Mr. “Delivert” himself and added to his viral legend with a ridiculous funeral home commercial (below).

Watch Matthews share more of his vulgar word below and hit the jump for other rated-R messages from The Cussing Pastor.

A message from The Cussing Pastor

A post shared by Thaddeus Matthews (@thaddeus_matthews) on

It’s I Don’t Give A Fuck Friday

A post shared by Thaddeus Matthews (@thaddeus_matthews) on

Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 2 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 11 hours ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 11 hours ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 12 hours ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 16 hours ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 17 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 18 hours ago
06.04.18
Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With…
 18 hours ago
06.04.18
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]
 22 hours ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
 23 hours ago
06.04.18
J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call…
 24 hours ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close