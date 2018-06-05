Blocboy JB famous “Shoot” dance is going so viral that cops can hit the move.

At a recent show, the “Look Alive” MC didn’t want a fan who couldn’t execute it to feel left out, so he gave her a personal lesson onstage.

Blocboy actually got down on one knee to teach this lady how to Shoot pic.twitter.com/5AZ0ng7c5L — 💘🦂 isabel 🦂💘 (@da_drought_3) June 5, 2018

Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do His Viral Dance was originally published on globalgrind.com

