Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do His Viral Dance

Look alive!

ACL Music Festival 2015 - Weekend 1

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Blocboy JB famous “Shoot” dance is going so viral that cops can hit the move.

At a recent show, the “Look Alive” MC didn’t want a fan who couldn’t execute it to feel left out, so he gave her a personal lesson onstage.

