Deep AF: Kanye Explains The Real Meaning Behind Why He Titled The Album ‘Ye’ And It’s Deeper Than You Think

Kanye Breaks Down The Meaning Behind The ‘Ye’ Album Title

Kanye sat down with Big Boy to talk about his new album and the process behind putting it together. When asked about the title, many fans believed it was a self-titled project but in Kanye fashion, he dug a little deeper and found a title with a deeper meaning.

 

 

“I believe Ye is the most commonly used word in the bible and in the bible it means, you. So, its… I’m you. I’m us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. And I’m just more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”

 

 

Deep AF: Kanye Explains The Real Meaning Behind Why He Titled The Album ‘Ye’ And It’s Deeper Than You Think was originally published on globalgrind.com

