No we’re not done talking about Beyoncé‘s stellar Coachella performance.

After melting faces at the music festival, her legacy continues with folks still paying tribute to the Queen Bey.

The latest honor comes from the tap dance collective Syncopated Ladies. Check out their fire remix of Beyoncé’s “Everybody Mad” choreography below!

Errbody Mad: These Tap Dancers Pay Tribute To Beyoncé With Stunning Moves was originally published on globalgrind.com

