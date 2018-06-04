CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Errbody Mad: These Tap Dancers Pay Tribute To Beyoncé With Stunning Moves

Choreo taken to the next level.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

No we’re not done talking about Beyoncé‘s stellar Coachella performance. 

After melting faces at the music festival, her legacy continues with folks still paying tribute to the Queen Bey.

The latest honor comes from the tap dance collective Syncopated Ladies. Check out their fire remix of Beyoncé’s “Everybody Mad” choreography below!

Beychella gave us @syncladies life!! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 Thanks @beyonce @jaquelknight @chrisgranted for constant inspiration and uplifting the culture!! #EverybodyMad @otgenasis 🙌🏾 ************************** #SyncopatedLadies rolling deep! Choreo: @chloearnoldtaps dancers: ChloeArnold, @maudiepooh @anissavibes @assatagrooves @orialisashleydance @pamelayasutake @melissatannus @igisilva @emilyferreira_ Directed by: @beccathecreator Produced by: @chloeandmaud @cherishmcdowell @sillarmgmt Creative consultant: @realmelsully Hoodies by @five.six.seven.eight Sis friend support – @msniaifyanasty ____________________________ #tap #tapdance #beychella #cover #otgenasis #everybodymad #dance #dancer #choreographer #inspired #beyonce #sisterhood

A post shared by Syncopated Ladies (@syncladies) on

Errbody Mad: These Tap Dancers Pay Tribute To Beyoncé With Stunning Moves was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Errbody Mad: These Tap Dancers Pay Tribute To Beyoncé With Stunning Moves

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 1 hour ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 2 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 3 hours ago
06.04.18
Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With…
 3 hours ago
06.04.18
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check…
 6 hours ago
06.04.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]
 7 hours ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
 8 hours ago
06.04.18
J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call…
 9 hours ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 22 hours ago
06.03.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 22 hours ago
06.03.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 1 day ago
06.03.18
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges…
 1 day ago
06.03.18
The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close