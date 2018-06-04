The new Set It Off has arrived!

…or at least, we’re finally getting another movie where leading ladies plan a massive robbery.

12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen will be bringing the movie Widows to life, along with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn.

It’ll tell the story of four women who must finish the criminal work their dead husband’s started by planning a heist.

With the looks of the action packed trailer, the movie should leave crowds on the edge of their seats! Add in a star studded cast that includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Kaluuya, and The Color Purple‘s Cynthia Erivo, and you have a highly anticipated movie. Check out the trailer below!

Again, maybe not the exact same as Set It Off, but it’ll definitely start the conversation!

Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With Action-Packed ‘Widows’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

