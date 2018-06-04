Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef, And Her National Radio Hall Of Fame Nomination

Angie Martinez recently got nominated for induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in the Music Format On-Air Personality category. This is a huge honor for those in the radio world, but if you know Angie, you know she deserves it as one of the most influential personalities in popular culture and multimedia.

In light of her recent nomination, the radio legend stopped by Power 106 to talk with the good people over at The Breakfast Club. Martinez talked all about her big nomination, the rap beef going on between Pusha T and Drake right now, and what’s going on in Puerto Rico and their recovery.

You can vote for Angie Martinez until 18 at radiovote.com or text 300 to 96000. Winners will be announced Monday, June 25 and will be inducted into the National Radio Hall Of Fame on Thursday, November 15.

Good luck, Angie!

