Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross

Rick Ross, born William Roberts was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi and later relocated to Carol City, Florida. He had a pretty good High School football career and attended Albany State University on a football scholarship.

Ross was initially signed to Suave House Record under the name. Teflon Da Don. His first major appearance was on the song “Ain’t Shhh to Discuss” on Erick Sermon’s “Def Squad Presents Erick Onasis.” In the mid-2000’s he changed his name to Rick Ross, after the L.A. Drug Kingpin “Freeway” Ricky Ross but controversy followed that choice. At that time he also signed to Slip-N-Slide Records.

He released his debut album Port of Miami was released in August and it reached number 1 on the Billboard album charts the first week. After releasing his 2nd album “Trilla” in 2008, Ross was one of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop.

In April 2009, Ross released what many in Hip-Hop believe is his first classic album “Deeper Than Rap.” Deeper Than Rap debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 158,000 copies during its first week making it as Ross’s third number-one album. The album’s first song “Mafia Music” created some controversy. The song was a diss to rapper 50 Cent after of photo showing Ross working as a correctional officer was released.

The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery) 19 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery) 1. Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick Ross Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. Rick Ross Source:Getty 2 of 19 3. Rick Ross in the Beat Studio Source:mobile 3 of 19 4. SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. Rick Ross Source:apple 5 of 19 6. Rick Ross Source:apple 6 of 19 7. Rick Ross Source:Getty 7 of 19 8. Rick Ross, Jay Z Source:Getty 8 of 19 9. Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. Rick Ross & Lira Mercer aka Lira Galore On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:RSMS 10 of 19 11. Rick Ross Promotional Visit To Chicago Source:Getty 11 of 19 12. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Source:Getty 12 of 19 13. GQ NBA All Star Party Hosted By Lebron James - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014 Source:Getty 13 of 19 14. Rick Ross Meets And Greets Fans Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. Jay-Z Hosts Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin Hester Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. Rick Ross 'Mastermind' Listening Event Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. Wale "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 18 of 19 19. Wale "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)

Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross was originally published on kysdc.com