Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s Dance Moves That He Washes And Seasons His Chicken

Nowadays when we think of police, we don’t usually associate them with fun, dancing and having a good time.

But some members of law enforcement actually realize that they’re human too, and don’t mind showing civilians that side of them. Just like Columbus cop, Officer AJ, who took the stage at Summer 614 Concert and showed off his best “Shoot” dance moves.

Columbus police out here going brazy 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sGr16vNati — Bree (@BreeannaJanaee) June 3, 2018

BlocBoy JB would be proud.

Officer AJ isn’t the only cop that keeps one ear to the streets. There’s plenty more where he come from.

Well, maybe not plenty. But a lot.

But as far as dancing goes — the folks you’d least expect are the ones with the moves.

And we ain’t mad.

