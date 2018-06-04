CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The National Anthem Into A Guitar Stroking Rock Song

2 reads
Leave a comment
Carlos Santana And House Of Blues Staff Visits Agassi Prep With Musical Instrument Donation

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

There was a whole new energy during Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals, all thanks to the National Anthem performance by Carlos Santana.

Santana ripped the Star Spangled Banner (in a good way) with his guitar, and folks were definitely here for it.

 

But did you know that Jimi Hendrix did the same thing live at Woodstock in 1969 and got slandered for it?

The late rock star’s performance was somewhat of a protest against the anthem. Hendrix openly condemned that American soldiers were deploying napalm against civilians in Vietnam and used the guitar and the washed up anthem to express his frustration.

When asked about his opinon on police, Jimi once said:

“The world is nothing but a big gimmick, isn’t it? Napalm bombs, people getting burned up on TV. American cops? Oh man, it’s really great, man, they’ve got some really groovy uniforms, stripes down their pants. Clubs in their pockets—wow, outta sight. Guns!”

 

Nearly 50 years later and Colin Kaepernick still has to protest the same song.

 

But anyway, congrats to Carlos Santana and thanks for showing a whole new generation of kids what swagged out anthem would sound like.

via GIPHY

Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The National Anthem Into A Guitar Stroking Rock Song was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
[ione_media_gallery id="2954647" overlay="true"]
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 5 hours ago
06.03.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 6 hours ago
06.03.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 11 hours ago
06.03.18
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges…
 12 hours ago
06.03.18
The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’…
 2 days ago
06.02.18
What’s Your Favorite Thing About The 90’s?
 2 days ago
06.02.18
“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Jussie Smollett On Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover: “It’s…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 3 days ago
06.01.18
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother is Also a…
 3 days ago
06.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close