The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges With A New Look

21 reads
Premiere Of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Recent photos of Johnny Depp have fans wondering “WTF is he on?”

The actor was spotted with a couple of fans looking extremely frail and clean shaven. He’s currently taking a break from acting and has been on tour with his band.

No really, he looks bad.

 

Really bad.

We hope he’s doing okay.

