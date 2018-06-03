Recent photos of Johnny Depp have fans wondering “WTF is he on?”

The actor was spotted with a couple of fans looking extremely frail and clean shaven. He’s currently taking a break from acting and has been on tour with his band.

….What's happening with Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/pq0eadInWV — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) June 3, 2018

No really, he looks bad.

Imprensa e fãs especulam sobre aparência de Johnny Depp: estresse, problemas na Justiça ou doença? https://t.co/nj6wn9jxQq pic.twitter.com/LKhQ5vm6iO — Jornal Extra (@jornalextra) June 3, 2018

Really bad.

Johnny Depp is that you… pic.twitter.com/e19dBPFrga — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 3, 2018

We hope he’s doing okay.

The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges With A New Look was originally published on globalgrind.com

