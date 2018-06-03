CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He May Have A Career In Rap

0 reads
Leave a comment
Andre Ward v Sullivan Barrera

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

If for whatever reason Steph Curry decides to stop cooking on the court, he can always go back to his first love — rap music.  In 2009, the future baller gathered the entire student body at Davidson College to assist in his first music video,  “I Love Commons”.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you think Chef Curry has skills on the mic.

 

Let us never forget, Ayesha got bars too!

If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He May Have A Career In Rap was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He May Have A Career In Rap

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 3 hours ago
06.03.18
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges…
 4 hours ago
06.03.18
The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’…
 1 day ago
06.02.18
What’s Your Favorite Thing About The 90’s?
 1 day ago
06.02.18
“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Jussie Smollett On Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover: “It’s…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother is Also a…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 2 days ago
06.01.18
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]
 2 days ago
06.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close