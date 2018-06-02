CLOSE
lilD
Home > LilD

#WordEyeHeard: Woman Shoots Husband Because She Didn’t Like his Tone

0 reads
Leave a comment

Apparently this Florida woman has never heard of headphones.

On Tuesday, May 29 police say a Florida woman shot her spouse for talking to her in what she believed to be in an off-color manner.

Lawanda Brown told authorities the couple ran a consulting business together. That day her husband had asked her to do a Google search. When she communicated her results to him is when his tone reportedly set her off.

“While she was searching for templates, Mrs. Brown stated that she could hear a tone in her husband’s voice that he was unpleased with how she was fulfilling his request,” Sheriff’s Detective Mark Murdock detailed in the arrest report.

From there things got heated but Brown was unsure of the specifics of what followed. “Mrs. Brown said she wasn’t entirely clear on what was going on, ‘It was all a blur,’ and Mr. Brown started walking out the loft,” Murdock wrote.

Her husband Tony Brown was found laying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to the back of the head. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. A 38 revolver was found in the bedroom. Lawanda Brown is on $500,000 bond.

via HipHopWired

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

florida news , florida woman shoots husband in head , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , woman shoots husband didn't like tone

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Woman Shoots Husband Because She Didn’t Like his Tone

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire…
 6 hours ago
06.02.18
Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A…
 6 hours ago
06.02.18
Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On…
 7 hours ago
06.02.18
Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’…
 7 hours ago
06.02.18
What’s Your Favorite Thing About The 90’s?
 9 hours ago
06.02.18
“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For…
 20 hours ago
06.01.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 23 hours ago
06.01.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Jussie Smollett On Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover: “It’s…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother is Also a…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close