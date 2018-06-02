CLOSE
Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On Atlanta Radio

That Girl LayLay is making moves.

The 11-year-old Houston native visited Atlanta radio to spit another jaw-dropping freestyle.

Watch her breakout freestyle below and follow @That_Girl_LayLay44 on Instagram.

Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On Atlanta Radio was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
