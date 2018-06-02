CLOSE
Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A Rap Battle In Your Fridge

If you’re bored with Pusha and Drake, this rap beef’s extra saucy.

What if our condiments beefed in the fridge while waiting to be consumed?

The creative folks at QuarterLab dreamt up this genius video imagining Ketchup and Mustard engages in a SMACK-style battle, exchanging saucy bars and aggressive flows that would impress Pusha and Drake.

