What if our condiments beefed in the fridge while waiting to be consumed?

The creative folks at QuarterLab dreamt up this genius video imagining Ketchup and Mustard engages in a SMACK-style battle, exchanging saucy bars and aggressive flows that would impress Pusha and Drake.

Rap Battle: Ketchup vs Mustard Who y’all think won? pic.twitter.com/sUnv3th6Yh — follow @OMG_ItsKhairy on Instagram & Youtube (@OMGits_Khairy) June 2, 2018

Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A Rap Battle In Your Fridge was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: