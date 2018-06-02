CLOSE
The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire With This “Boo’d Up” Line Dance

It ain’t a summer cookout until all the aunties come together for a good old-fashioned line dance. While Maze featuring Frankie Beverly or the “Cha Cha Slide” are the most popular go-to’s, it appears there’s a new dance in town and it’s all thanks to Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”.

Will you be learning these steps, or nah?

The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire With This “Boo’d Up” Line Dance was originally published on globalgrind.com

