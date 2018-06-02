CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Chief Keef Reportedly Shot At In New York

2 reads
Leave a comment
Berner Presents Hippie Hill

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Rapper Chief Keef reportedly escaped being shot in New York. According to TMZ, Keef was returning from at night out at 6am when shots ranged out. It’s unsure how many shots were sent at the Chicago rapper but one hit the W Hotel signage.

Police are looking for 2 black males wearing black hoodies who fled the scene.

Keef has had issues with the New York/New Jersey area. After nearly getting robbed in Jersey, Keef recorded the song “Faneto.” In the song he says:

“I’m riding through New York, finna go and shoot New Jersey up / They tried to take my chain I ain’t goin’, we gon’ come and blow New Jersey up.”

Afterwards, some rappers from the area issued a “No-Fly zone” for Keef. Also Keef has been involved in a social media beef with New York Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine was reportedly in L.A. when the shooting took place.

Source: TMZ

RELATED: Watch: Did Chief Keef Call Lil Yachty & Lil Uzi Vert ‘Gay Ass Rappers’?

RELATED: 50 Cent Co-Signs Tekashi 6ix9ine’s King Of New York Claim

 

Chief Keef Reportedly Shot At In New York was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chief Keef Reportedly Shot At In New York

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Cookouts Are About To Be On Fire…
 4 hours ago
06.02.18
Condiment Bars: If Ketchup And Mustard Had A…
 4 hours ago
06.02.18
Slay Slay: Watch That Girl LayLay Freestyle On…
 5 hours ago
06.02.18
Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’…
 5 hours ago
06.02.18
What’s Your Favorite Thing About The 90’s?
 7 hours ago
06.02.18
“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For…
 19 hours ago
06.01.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 21 hours ago
06.01.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Jussie Smollett On Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover: “It’s…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother is Also a…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close