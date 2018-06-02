CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish

0 reads
Leave a comment
TBS' FYC Event For 'The Last O.G.' And 'Search Party'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Did Tracy Morgan Shade Tiffany Haddish?

During a sit down interview “The Last O.G.” star Tracy Morgan seemed to be in his feelings when asked about co-star Tiffany Haddish, saying “We’re not gonna go there…because this isn’t Tiffany’s show. This is Tracy Morgan. This is ‘The Last O.G.’”

He continued, “You gonna ask that about Tiffany, ask that about Cedric (the Entertainer) and ask that about craft services.”

 

Not feeling the shade, Tiffany’s former co-star on The Carmichael Show Lil’ Rel decided to clap back.

 

Do you think Tracy was being shady?

 

 

“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading “The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress…
 6 hours ago
06.01.18
Vince Staples Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About…
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Jussie Smollett On Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover: “It’s…
 10 hours ago
06.01.18
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom…
 12 hours ago
06.01.18
‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues…
 14 hours ago
06.01.18
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother is Also a…
 14 hours ago
06.01.18
LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just…
 14 hours ago
06.01.18
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]
 15 hours ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 16 hours ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 17 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
Happy Pride! 12 LGBTQ Artists That Are Out…
 17 hours ago
06.01.18
New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We…
 17 hours ago
06.01.18
J Prince Calls Pusha T’s Diss To Drake…
 17 hours ago
06.01.18
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
 1 day ago
05.31.18
Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef…
 1 day ago
05.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close