LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just May Be The Best Meme Of The Summer (So Far)

Lebron James

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday was action packed and full of moments that are hella gif/meme worthy.

 

But the biggest moment of the night was when J.R. Smith decided to dribble the ball until the clock ran out, with 4.7 seconds left in the game, and both the Cavs and the Warriors tied 107-107.

Boyyyy was LeBron James pissed.

But don’t go shaming J.R. for causing his team to take the L. Coach Tyronn Lue said in the post game interview that Smith thought the Cavs were up one point.

 

However, J.R. “Risk It All” Smith kept it all the way real, saying, “I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off,” Smith said. “If I thought we were ahead, I’d have held on to the ball and let them foul me.”

 

Either way, the critical play cost the Cavs to lose to Golden State (114-124) in overtime. And the memes of a pissed off LeBron are funny AF.

Nigga don’t move you playing for the warriors! Smh🧐🤔 just freeze!!!

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Come on cuhz 🤦🏾‍♂️ #spades #LBJ #Cavs #GSW #NBAFinals18

A post shared by Tae 🦂 (@taeharvey) on

 

Nooooooo 😩😩😩 #lebronjames #drake #pushat #lebronjames #jrsmith #mcflysays

A post shared by Julius McFly (@julius_mcflyer) on

 

Poor J.R.

 

 

Let’s hope Smith pays attention to the score board in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

LeBron James' 'WTF' Face To Jr. Smith Just May Be The Best Meme Of The Summer (So Far) was originally published on globalgrind.com

