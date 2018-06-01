1 reads Leave a comment
Every now and then, June can take you back to the childhood days of summer vacations.
It’s that moment when the final work is done, and teachers and students alike can chill out.
Classroom movies? Check.
Classroom card games? Check.
Classroom hype man?
Check.
What a time to be alive and headed for the summer!
Now snap back into reality and remember that the kids are coming back home — so now you gotta find a babysitter, take them to summer camp, clean up boo boos and suffer 24 hours of summer antics for the next three months.
Yay?
Friday Shmood: This Turnt Dancer Reps The Classroom Feel Before Summer Vacation was originally published on globalgrind.com
