J Prince Calls Pusha T’s Diss To Drake “Disrespectful”

The OG Weighs In

SXSW Keynote Conversation: James Prince with Bun B - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Mindy Best / Getty

With Drake and Pusha T‘s beef being all the rage in hip-hop, it wasn’t long before the one and only J Prince had to weigh in. The hip-hop impresario and Rap-A-Lot Records founder was promoting his upcoming book The Art and Science of Respect during an interview when he was prompted with the question everyone wants an answer to.

“If I had to explain how I feel about it, you know this guy … is being disrespectful,” the Fifth Ward OG said. “It’s hard for me not to say he’s being disrespectful. because the way I view it was, he and Drake … it’s one thing for me and you to be in a situation, it’s another for you to take it out on my mama, or my daddy. So, I have a problem.”

It’s no secret how close J. Prince is to Drake as the rapper and how often he will defend him because in Prince’s eyes, Drake is family. “I’m a J Prince investment,” Drake rapped on 2 Chainz’ “Big Amount” track in 2017. Some bonds don’t break.

Prince’s memoir, The Art and Science of Respect is out on June 22nd.

J Prince Calls Pusha T’s Diss To Drake “Disrespectful” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

