Kanye West Previews New Album Before It Drops

Kanye West Ye album cover

Kanye West has spent months in Wyoming working on new GOOD music from Pusha T, Teyana Taylor and now himself.

Kanye West flew in a massive amount of influential people in the entertainment industry to Jackson, Wyoming to listen to his new 7 track album, Ye.

The rapper had many in attendance including Radio One’s VP of Programming Colby Colb, who had the honor of listening to the album first hand.

In the videos shared, Kanye had his GOOD music fam there including Desiigner and Kid Cudi. Guest list also included Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Damon Dash and many radio personalities.

From previews shared on IG and Facebook, the Chicago born rapper touched a lot on his bi-polar disorder and also mentioned that his wife, Kim Kardashian West left him at one point.

The album dropped on TIDAL and Spotify as early as this morning. Are we feeling it? You can take a listen below:

