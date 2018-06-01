WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother is Also a Reality TV Star?

Just days after G.O.O.D. Music’s #PushaT accused Drake of hiding the son he allegedly shares with French model and porn star, Sophie Brussaux, new details have surfaced about the rapper’s alleged baby mother. In fact, word on the street is the girl has been around the block, and back, a few times over the last few years.

Back in 2012, according to TMZ, Brussaux signed on for a show called, “Real Mistresses of Atlanta,” where she claimed to be a French model who likes luxury. In one scene for the show, Brussaux, under the stage name Rosee Divine, can be seen talking to an anonymous NBA player, who tells her to buy a home she liked. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Although further details about the episode remain unclear, TMZ reports that the baller was, in fact, married at the time, but he was also Sophie’s sugar daddy.

According to the publication, the show was created and produced by Memphitz, who shopped it around to several execs and networks, but no one picked it up.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

If that wasn’t enough, Brussaux has also allegedly been linked to ASAP Rocky, James Harden, and Iman Shumpert. However, Shumpert has already cleared the air, saying all of his interactions with Brussaux were before he even met his wife.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Don’t you put Iman Shumpert in this, you know Teyana Taylor crazy.

