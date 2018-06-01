When Tekashi 69 thought it was a genius idea to ignite a beef with Chicago drill rappers Chief Keef and Lil Reese, he probably didn’t realize that he would likely be putting everyone around him in danger. However, Cuban Doll, whose life has already become a whirlwind of drama for even associating with Tekashi, realized quite quickly that their friendship was not worth her life.

Her revelation was hilariously caught on camera.

this nigga finna die pic.twitter.com/up6OwXi0db — off the jeff hardy pack (@larryvsjack) May 31, 2018

And to be honest, Cuban Doll wasn’t wrong for getting her and her dog the hell out of dodge. We all know what happens when you bait Keef and Reese.

A quick reminder too pic.twitter.com/KxY0pWYZTS — Fernando (@TheOnlyNano) June 1, 2018

The internet reacted hilariously to Cuban Doll’s exit. Hit the flip to see.

Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All Smoke was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: