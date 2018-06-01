CLOSE
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For Her Powerful Vocals

Inspiration.

A spot lit microphone stand

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty

One elementary school kid is sending waves across the Internet with her mountain-moving voice.

Cherish Woods is an 11-year-old student at Park Avenue Elementary School in Virginia and during a ceremony at the school, she wowed the crowd with her solo of “We Are The World.”

Check out the viral video below, which has already gotten over 133,000 views.

 

Woods’ mother, Likara Woods, said her daughter started singing when she was around two years old, and the talent is in the family.

“I sung when I was younger,” said Likara. “Her dad’s an artist. Literally her whole family, especially on her dad’s side, is musical to the fullest.”

Hopefully, that means Cherish will be singing for years to come!

