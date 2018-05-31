CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos Of Sassy Babies You’ll Thoroughly Enjoy

As Cardi would say, "So buuuute!"

0 reads
Leave a comment
Baby girl sitting on lounge chair wearing sunglasses, portrait

Source: Sue Barr / Getty

Cardi B is getting ready to welcome her first child into the world and while she waits, she’s been enjoying funny baby videos. Most recently, the mom-to-be posted one of a little girl rapping her song “I Like It” and we were dying because baby girl did her very best to skip all the curses, but it was hard.

We thought we’d put together a few more videos of bold and sassy tots that went viral for their shenanigans. Check these out, Cardi.

No! No kisses for dad…

See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya!

When you need a break from the kids

A post shared by Milan Marie (@lovemilanmarie) on

Messy bun, slick edges, and lemon wedges…a mood.

No sass here, but definitely a daredevil in the making.

And our favorite…Dad, you been messing around with my mom? Keep it 100!

Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos Of Sassy Babies You’ll Thoroughly Enjoy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos Of Sassy Babies You’ll Thoroughly Enjoy

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
 4 hours ago
05.31.18
Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
12 items
What Are Thoooose: 12 Fashion Brands Only The…
 7 hours ago
05.31.18
Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks &…
 8 hours ago
05.31.18
Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos…
 8 hours ago
05.31.18
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 9 hours ago
05.31.18
Official Project Party With Migos
#WordEyeHeard: Offset Buys Car for Man Who Saved…
 10 hours ago
05.31.18
2010 NBA All Star Game
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Been Paying Off Alleged Baby Mama…
 10 hours ago
05.31.18
Watch This Baby Girl Try Really Hard Not…
 11 hours ago
05.31.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When Hermione Granger Is Serving…
 11 hours ago
05.31.18
23rd Annual American Music Awards
You Tell Us: What Is The Best Rap…
 11 hours ago
05.31.18
Skillz: This Woman’s Daring Pool Stunt Had Men…
 11 hours ago
05.31.18
Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding…
 12 hours ago
05.31.18
JAY-Z And 10 Other Artists Who Want Smoke…
 13 hours ago
05.31.18
Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The…
 18 hours ago
05.31.18
Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know…
 21 hours ago
05.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close