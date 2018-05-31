CLOSE
lilD
Home > LilD

Identity of Woman Who Called Cops on Black People at BBQ Revealed

7 reads
Leave a comment

The white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt has gone viral. There have been countless memes created and while she tried to police people, she has become the laughing stock of the Internet. However, because she wore sunglasses, her identity has not been revealed — until now. Thanks to Twitter researchers, she is about to be a household name.

Allegedly, her name is Dr. Jennifer Schulte and she is a faculty member Stanford University. See her alleged photo below:

This is a woman who teaches other human beings? It sounds like she is the one who needs some serious lessons in humanity. According to what appears to be a now deleted LinkedIn page she is a “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.”

via WizNation

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. If I was her student, I would bring her a rib plate.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , white woman call black people bbq park , woman call police on black people bbq

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Identity of Woman Who Called Cops on Black People at BBQ Revealed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
Official Project Party With Migos
#WordEyeHeard: Offset Buys Car for Man Who Saved…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
2010 NBA All Star Game
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Been Paying Off Alleged Baby Mama…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
Watch This Baby Girl Try Really Hard Not…
 6 hours ago
05.31.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When Hermione Granger Is Serving…
 6 hours ago
05.31.18
23rd Annual American Music Awards
You Tell Us: What Is The Best Rap…
 7 hours ago
05.31.18
Skillz: This Woman’s Daring Pool Stunt Had Men…
 7 hours ago
05.31.18
Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding…
 7 hours ago
05.31.18
JAY-Z And 10 Other Artists Who Want Smoke…
 8 hours ago
05.31.18
Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The…
 14 hours ago
05.31.18
Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know…
 16 hours ago
05.30.18
Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Twitter Fingers: 76ers President Caught Using Fake Social…
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Saaang! This Dog Has Gone Viral For Bringing…
 1 day ago
05.30.18
Jay Rock Brings G’ed Out Turtlenecks, Missiles &…
 1 day ago
05.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close