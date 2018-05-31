While you were fixated on Pusha T and Drake’s beef, Donald Trump dropped a diss aimed towards JAY-Z. The citrus-colored politician held a rally in Nashville this week and had a few slugs for the Roc-A-Fella frontman. You can see what he said HERE.

This wouldn’t be the first time he’s had JAY’s name in his mouth. Trump has mentioned Jigga multiple times at rallies as far back as 2016.

Donald Trump: "I hear we set a new record for this building, and by the way, I didn't have to bring J-Lo or Jay Z" https://t.co/qZnTmn8uzK pic.twitter.com/XRUkzHRiwq — CNN (@CNN) November 5, 2016

Donald Trump acting like he's offended by JAY Z's "lewd" language is amusing pic.twitter.com/n3ZvjArJAC — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) November 6, 2016

JAY-Z has addressed Trump in the past, more maturely than most would.

But he isn’t the only one that wants smoke with Donald Trump. Hit the flip for 5 more artists who have come at Trump’s neck.

JAY-Z And 10 Other Artists Who Want Smoke With Donald Trump was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: