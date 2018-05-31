CLOSE
Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding Proposal That Has Everyone Believing In Love Again

Put A Ring On It - Yolonda & Eric Proposal

Source: Michel Faulkner & Madeline Bowden / Michel Faulkner & Madeline Bowden

They say when you spend enough time with someone, you start to resemble one another, and can even finish each other’s sentences.

 

For couple Jessa Gillaspie and Becky McCabe, their bond is so strong that they both planned to surprise each other with a wedding proposal at the same time on the exact same day.

 

The Memphis Zoo, where the lovely couple proposed, is also the same place they had their first date. Talk about fate!

 

Get your day started with more mushy, gushy love moments and double proposals when you hit the flip.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

