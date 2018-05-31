In the midst of casting spells, brewing potions and acing every wizardry test, who knew Hermione Granger led a double life voguing at the ball…

Such a costumed slayer had to be our Almost Friday Shmood.

Swipe through for more folks in uniform giving us moves for days!

Almost Friday Shmood: When Hermione Granger Is Serving And Twirling For The Girls was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: