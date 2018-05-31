CLOSE
Watch This Baby Girl Try Really Hard Not To Curse While Rapping Cardi B

LOL you can't even be mad at shorty.

Cardi B is approaching nesting mode as she gets ready to give birth to her bundle of joy. The “I Like It” rapper hit Instagram with a video of the cutest little baby girl spitting her lyrics. The best part is she tried really hard to skip the curses, but as we all know that kind of thing is easier said than done.

“I want my baby to be sassy and fun like this,” she wrote and TBH, we’re hoping the same. Despite her mommy, fiancée, and new artist duties, Cardi is still committed to being one the funniest and shadiest viral sensations on Instagram. Hit the flip for some of her latest shenanigans and accomplishments.

