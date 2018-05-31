CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The Internet’s Panties In A Bunch

Heyyyy, Nova Zaddies!

2 reads
Leave a comment

When Fashion Nova Men’s was first announced, it was all sh*ts and giggles—but now we’re 11 days and 15 hours away from the official launch (yep, I’m counting) and some are finding the expansion of the popular brand less and less amusing. Fashion Nova has been steadily promoting their menswear, catching eyes with d*ck print sweats and fits suitable for the thottiest days known to Miami, Harlem, and Cancun. I can’t lie, I think I’m here for it…well, I’m definitely here for the sweats, but a lot of the internet is NOT. Hit the flip to see the social slander and let us know how you feel about it here.

Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The Internet’s Panties In A Bunch was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The Internet’s Panties In A Bunch

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 2 hours ago
05.31.18
Official Project Party With Migos
#WordEyeHeard: Offset Buys Car for Man Who Saved…
 2 hours ago
05.31.18
2010 NBA All Star Game
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Been Paying Off Alleged Baby Mama…
 3 hours ago
05.31.18
Watch This Baby Girl Try Really Hard Not…
 3 hours ago
05.31.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When Hermione Granger Is Serving…
 3 hours ago
05.31.18
23rd Annual American Music Awards
You Tell Us: What Is The Best Rap…
 4 hours ago
05.31.18
Skillz: This Woman’s Daring Pool Stunt Had Men…
 4 hours ago
05.31.18
Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
JAY-Z And 10 Other Artists Who Want Smoke…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The…
 11 hours ago
05.31.18
Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know…
 14 hours ago
05.30.18
Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah
 15 hours ago
05.30.18
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy…
 16 hours ago
05.30.18
Twitter Fingers: 76ers President Caught Using Fake Social…
 17 hours ago
05.30.18
Saaang! This Dog Has Gone Viral For Bringing…
 23 hours ago
05.30.18
Jay Rock Brings G’ed Out Turtlenecks, Missiles &…
 24 hours ago
05.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close