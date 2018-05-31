WordEyeHeard: Offset Buys Car for Man Who Saved Him From Car Crash

Offset was involved in a brutal car crash well over a week ago that left the rapper suffering from several injuries. A man who helped the Migos star after the accident was thanked in a major way after Offset brought him a brand new car.

TMZ reports:

The good Samaritan, Jamar, had been walking to work when he saw Offset climbing out of the wrecked car… at least that’s how Offset described it. Offset says now Jamar will be driving around a new whip, instead.

The wreck was so bad Offset had to go to the hospital where his hand was bandaged. It’s unclear exactly what Jamar did, but Offset says he got him to his destination safely.

Offset said he swerved off an Atlanta road to avoid hitting what he said was a “crackhead.”

via HipHopWired

