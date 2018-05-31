WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Been Paying Off Alleged Baby Mama Since Before Son’s Birth

Pusha T exposed Drake’s alleged baby mama and secret son, and it’s reportedly not so secret after all.

The braided bandit from the 757 has alleged that Drake is a deadbeat dad to his secret son with French porn thottie Sophie Brussaux, but according to TMZ, The Boy has been financially supporting his boy since he was still in Sophie’s stomach.

It’s reported that Drake is going to take a DNA test to determine if lil’ Adonis is truly his seed, but he has a feeling that he might be the father.

Pusha might have scored another point in the battle because Drake was allegedly planning to address his mystery child on his soon-to-be released album Scorpion. Now that plan is kind of ruined.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So how much hush money did Drake allegedly pay Sophie…? Clearly not enough, if Pusha T told all of us.

