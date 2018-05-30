Jay Rock Brings G’ed Out Turtlenecks, Missiles & The TDE Fam To “WIN” Music Video

Jay Rock isn’t messing around with his new single “WIN.”

Along with bars for days, Jay’s new visuals for the track prove he’s another Top Dawg Entertainment heavyweight.

The music video is complete with fire…

Missiles…

Turtle necks and cardigans…

Random flashlights…

And the TDE squad representing to the fullest.

Check out “WIN” for yourself below and watch out for Jay’s REDEMPTION album dropping June 15.

