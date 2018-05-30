During an interview with the cast of Ocean’s 8 Xilla Valentine asked Awkafina if she took Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett to the bodega for a New York classic. The Chopped Cheese Sandwich.

Ocean’s 8 starring Rihanna and Sandra Bullock hits theaters this weekend.

Cate Blanchett Really Wants A Chopped Cheese From Your Favorite NY Bodega was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: