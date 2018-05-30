During my interviews with the cast of 13 Reasons Why I realized that Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Alisha Boe have no clue who Young Dolph is. While I probably should have known better, their lack of reaction to the phrase for the 99 and the 2000 was the thing that was actually startling.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix and it’s actually really good.

The 13 Reasons Why Cast Have No Clue Who Young Dolph Is was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: