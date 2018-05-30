The 13 Reasons Why Cast Have No Clue Who Young Dolph Is

05.30.18
During my interviews with the cast of 13 Reasons Why I realized that Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Alisha Boe have no clue who Young Dolph is. While I probably should have known better, their lack of reaction to the phrase for the 99 and the 2000 was the thing that was actually startling.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix and it’s actually really good.

