Seersucker Papi: All The Times Drake’s Dad Was A ‘Steve Harvey Suit’ Slaying Brother

Premiere Party For Dennis Graham's 'Kinda Crazy' - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The worst part about hip hop beefs is that an innocent person always seems to catch a stray bar or two.

 

Unfortunately for Drake, his dad (and his suits) were pretty much the main target in Pusha T‘s latest diss track “The Story Of Adidon.”

But wheres the lie? We know Papa Graham loves of nice fitting, Steve Harvey-esque, silk tux even on his lazy day. No shade though.

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Chris Polk/BBMA2017 / Getty

National Action Summit March On Washington

Source: Robert R. Roberts / Radio One D.C.

 

Who would’ve thought that Steve Harvey would go from a slandered, Trump visiting, TV host to being collateral damage in one of the greatest hip hop beefs in a while?

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Dennis Graham

Source: Splash News

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

On the bright side, we’re all pretty much entertained.

 

Will Drake clap back tonight? Does Dennis Graham actually get his suits from Steve Harvey? Find out more at 11, or whenever the 6 God claps back.

Hit the flip for more suited moments.

Seersucker Papi: All The Times Drake's Dad Was A 'Steve Harvey Suit' Slaying Brother was originally published on globalgrind.com

