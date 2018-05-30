The worst part about hip hop beefs is that an innocent person always seems to catch a stray bar or two.

Unfortunately for Drake, his dad (and his suits) were pretty much the main target in Pusha T‘s latest diss track “The Story Of Adidon.”

Drake: I write raps for your boss Terrance Pusha T: your mom let a nigga who wears Steve Harvey suits beat and she never got a ring — WhoDeservesABells? (@iDeserveABells) May 30, 2018

“dad Pusha T said you look like Steve Harvey” pic.twitter.com/Faed6Ta7Hr — Ja’Prell (@PrellWHO) May 30, 2018

But wheres the lie? We know Papa Graham loves of nice fitting, Steve Harvey-esque, silk tux even on his lazy day. No shade though.

Who would’ve thought that Steve Harvey would go from a slandered, Trump visiting, TV host to being collateral damage in one of the greatest hip hop beefs in a while?

On the bright side, we’re all pretty much entertained.

Will Drake clap back tonight? Does Dennis Graham actually get his suits from Steve Harvey? Find out more at 11, or whenever the 6 God claps back.

Hit the flip for more suited moments.

Seersucker Papi: All The Times Drake’s Dad Was A ‘Steve Harvey Suit’ Slaying Brother was originally published on globalgrind.com

