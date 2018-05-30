WordEyeHeard: Kendall Jenner Dating Ben Simmons?? Pray for His NBA Career

Ben Simmons has to decide if he’s taking his career seriously. The NBA star is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner.
Considering the ramifications of dating a Kardashian led to the play and/or lives of Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries…pray for Ben Simmons.
Reports Page Six:
Kendall Jenner is dating Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively.
An insider familiar with the duo said the romance has been going on “for a few weeks.”
Another source told us the pair was spotted this week on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. And a third source said that Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were seen last week in Manhattan with a group of friends at the clubby Bowery restaurant Vandal.
“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” said a witness. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”
