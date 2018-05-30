CLOSE
Come out To District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas FREE Community Movie Night On June 2nd!

Councilman Casey Thomas Movie Night

Bring your whole family to this wonderful free event! If you haven’t seen the movie Moana your children will love it. They will be giving away free popcorn, water and give-a-ways. Kick off is at 6pm and the movie will start at 7pm.

See you there!

