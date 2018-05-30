WordEyeHeard: Roseanne Blamed Ambien for Racist Tweet; They Respond

Roseanne tried to blame sleeping medication Ambien for her racist tweet, but they checked her real quick.

A rep for the sleep medication brand tells TMZ quite frankly … “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world.” Sanofi is the pharmaceutical company under which Ambien is sold.

They go on … “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.” In other words … our Ambien didn’t make you tweet that racist BS — that’s all you, Roseanne.

More at TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. If meds could make you racist, but not cure cancer…I would have some serious questions.

