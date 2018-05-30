Part 2 – DJ Kayotik’s Truck Gets Tagged For Going On Vacation [VIDEO]

05.30.18
The morning crew tags DJ Kayotik‘s truck since he went on vacation without them. Here’s video part 2.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

