#WordEyeHeard: Police Bodycam Reveals Texas Woman Lied About Being Raped

A Texas woman made a claim earlier this week accusing a state trooper of rape during a DWI arrest.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement, “after 1:30am on Sunday, Texas highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Hubbard saw a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Interstate 35 in Ellis County and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Hubbard arrested the driver, identified as 37-year-old Sherita Dixon-Cole, of Grapevine, on a charge of driving while intoxicated and took her to the Ellis County Jail.”

Dixon-Cole’s claimed that the officer offered to let her go during a field sobriety test in exchange for sexual favors. After the woman declined Hubbard’s advances, he allegedly groped her and forced something into her vagina.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

However, after reviewing the officer’s bodycam footage, Dixon-Cole’s allegations and accusations were not shown. The Texas Department of Public Safety pushed back on the woman’s claims of sexual assault and official misconduct, calling her accusations ‘spurious and false.

Dixon-Cole’s attorney, Lee Merritt, released a statement, “It is deeply troubling when innocent parties are falsely accused” and sorry for any trouble the claims may have caused Hubbard and his family.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Thanks for making it harder for real victims. Good job.

