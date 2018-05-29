CLOSE
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World’s Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice

Is your body ready?

2018 BottleRock Napa Valley - Day 2

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Just in case you’re overwhelmed by hard news today, watching Snoop Dogg mix an iconic drink should bring you a little joy.

The Long Beach rapper made what’s considered to be the world’s largest glass of gin and juice this past weekend at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

According to Mercury News, the drink was 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide, and was made up of 550 liters of juice donated by Whole Foods, as well as 180 bottles of Hendricks gin.

Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio helped Snoop with the elixir, which was an homage to his 1994 hit “Gin and Juice.” Once the drank was done, Guinness even gifted Snoop with a certificate for his record-breaking achievement.

Peep the potion brewing below!

Anyone wanna drown in that liquor for the work week?

For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World's Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice

