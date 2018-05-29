CLOSE
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened To Travis McCoy?

Got Your 6 And Pat Tillman Foundation Benefit

Source: Victor Decolongon / Getty

In the latest edition of “somoene check on our boy”, Travis McCoy, a.k.a the lead singer of Gym Class Heroes is out here looking rough, yall.

 

Remember back in ’08/’09, Travie Mccoy was THAT guy — all the girls were on him before they found out he was dating Katy Perry.

But recent photos of the rapper looking sickly, sunken and drugged out are not only shocking; they’re pretty cringeworthy to say the least.

SMH:

 

And no, that’s not a tatted up Charlize Theron. Just his girlfriend who’s obviously caught in Cupid’s Chokehold to let our boy Travie go out like this.

 

When you see @madsteez gettin’ DOWN during your set…..😉

A post shared by Travie McCoy (@traviemccoy) on

 

Although he’s never been shy to speak out about his heroin addiction in the past, this is the first time we’re actually starting to see the soul snatching effects.

 

Addiciton is no joke! Let’s all keep Travie in our prayers.

