CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress

Social media was not prepared.

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards '10 - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

This week, Eminem was randomly hit with the spirit to tell a bizarre story.

According to him, back in 2009/2010 at a MTV awards show, he was changing in his trailer, and right next to him was 50 Cent‘s trailer.

Inside 50 Cent’s trailer was Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, who supposedly was in full peeping Tom mode.

 

Through his window, Eminem said he caught Val catching a look at him naked. It’s a strange and also kind of hilarious tale if you let Eminem explain it…

Hmmm…

Well, Twitter definitely had something to say about the incident.

Swipe through to check out the hilarious commentary!

Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pusha T Busts Back At Drake With “Story…
 2 hours ago
05.29.18
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A…
 5 hours ago
05.29.18
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened…
 6 hours ago
05.29.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 6 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
THE LUCY AWARDS
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Roseanne’ Canceled by ABC following Barr’s Racist…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
ABC's 'Roseanne'
Roseanne Show Cancelled By ABC Due To Racist…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
This “High Fashion” Shirt Is So Butt Ugly…
 10 hours ago
05.29.18
Mating Season: Super Clingy Parrot Wants To Get…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
Snoop Dogg
#WordEyeHeard: Snoop Dogg Breaks Record for Largest What??
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
Oops: ‘Sesame Street’ Is Pissed Off At A…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 15 hours ago
05.29.18
Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
Ball Is Life: The Internet’s Greatest Amateur Ankle…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
What Type Of Drunk Are You? Proof That…
 2 days ago
05.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close