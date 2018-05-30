CLOSE
Pusha T Busts Back At Drake With “Story Of Adidon” [STREAM]

King Push promised a “Surgical Summer,” and he delivered some deep-cuttting bars for Drizzy about his parents’ marriage and alleged secret child.

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

King Push has finally responded to Drake’s disses and things are getting more personal than everyone imagined.

While teasing a new project, Surgical Summer Volume 1, Push cut Into Drake’s well known drama drama and alleged secret love child.

Listen below and flip the page for social media’s first thoughts.

Pusha T Busts Back At Drake With “Story Of Adidon” [STREAM] was originally published on globalgrind.com

