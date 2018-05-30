Pusha T Busts Back At Drake With “Story Of Adidon” [STREAM]

King Push has finally responded to Drake’s disses and things are getting more personal than everyone imagined.

While teasing a new project, Surgical Summer Volume 1, Push cut Into Drake’s well known drama drama and alleged secret love child.

“You mention wedding ring, like it’s a bad thing. Ya dad walked away at five, helluva ‘dad’ thing.” Pusha T ‘Life of Adonis’ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 30, 2018

"Marriage is something that Sandi(Drake's mom) never had Drake.

How you a winner but she keeps coming in last place."

Monkey suit Dennis you parade him.

A Steve Harvey suit n**ga made him." – Pusha T pic.twitter.com/6XmcRhZctG — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 30, 2018

Listen below and flip the page for social media’s first thoughts.

Listen below and flip the page for social media's first thoughts.

