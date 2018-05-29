@AndyRichter hit Twitter to out his parrot, who has some strange habits during mating season every Spring. “In previous yrs, I’ve been the object of his procreation obsession” Andy wrote, “but this yr he has decided our dog Kiwi is his new mate.” Check out the video up top and pics below for nonstop laughter.

We’ve had our parrot, Nacho, for about 10 yrs now, and every Spring he has about a 2 wk mating urge. It’s super annoying. In previous yrs, I have been the object of his procreation obsession, but this yr he has decided our dog Kiwi is his new mate. pic.twitter.com/Jlh7S2StGy — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 27, 2018

Mating Season: Super Clingy Parrot Wants To Get His Freak On With An Unexpected Companion

