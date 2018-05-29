Balenciaga is the talk of the innanet after trying to pass a strange looking shirt off as high fashion. The “Double Shirt” or “T-Shirt Shirt” comes in flavors, but the strangest of them all has to be the part t-shirt, part button-up combo. We’re not sure who approved such a horrible look over at Balenciaga, but with a price tag of $1,290.00 they’ve got to be out of their gotdamn minds.

On the flip, one guy hilariously makes his own Double Shirt at home.

This “High Fashion” Shirt Is So Butt Ugly It’s Making Headlines was originally published on globalgrind.com

