Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This “High Fashion” Shirt Is So Butt Ugly It’s Making Headlines

They can't be serious.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Balenciaga is the talk of the innanet after trying to pass a strange looking shirt off as high fashion. The “Double Shirt” or “T-Shirt Shirt” comes in flavors, but the strangest of them all has to be the part t-shirt, part button-up combo. We’re not sure who approved such a horrible look over at Balenciaga, but with a price tag of $1,290.00 they’ve got to be out of their gotdamn minds.

On the flip, one guy hilariously makes his own Double Shirt at home.

This “High Fashion” Shirt Is So Butt Ugly It’s Making Headlines was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This “High Fashion” Shirt Is So Butt Ugly It’s Making Headlines

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Roseanne'
Roseanne Show Cancelled By ABC Due To Racist…
 20 mins ago
05.29.18
Snoop Dogg
#WordEyeHeard: Snoop Dogg Breaks Record for Largest What??
 3 hours ago
05.29.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was…
 23 hours ago
05.28.18
Ball Is Life: The Internet’s Greatest Amateur Ankle…
 24 hours ago
05.28.18
Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
What Type Of Drunk Are You? Proof That…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
Corporate Coup: Will JAY-Z’s New Millennium Business Model…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Snapchat After…
 2 days ago
05.28.18
When Did Tyga Become An R&B Singer Who…
 2 days ago
05.27.18
“This Is America” Just Got A Nigerian Makeover
 2 days ago
05.27.18
Lil Tay Who?: This Freestyle Princess Really Deserves…
 2 days ago
05.27.18
18 Jamaican Artists, Brands And Events To Watch…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
Crime scene
Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
Do You Remember?: 7 Times Hip Hop Lit…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss…
 4 days ago
05.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close