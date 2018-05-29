Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Catch up with former R&B singer Montell Jordan as he gives relationship advice and the secret to staying married.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
10 Sexy Photos Of Hazel-E (PHOTO GALLERY)
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Sexy Photos Of Hazel-E (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere EventSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Moula Mondays Hosted By Hazel E And Alexis SkyySource:Getty 3 of 10
4. OK! Magazine's So Sexy LA - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Cash Money Records 4th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards PartySource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Red Star Access Presents G.O.O.D. Music Event In Houston Hosted By Rosa Acosta Featuring Cyhi The Prynce And Pusha TSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Laura Govan Birthday Party By NBA Star Gilbert ArenasSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Hazel-eSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Yo Gotti At Ditch FridaysSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts 16th Birthday Party For His Son Christian Casey CombsSource:Getty 10 of 10
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Get To Know The Other Side Of NFL Player Cole Beasley [VIDEO]
- Comedian Bruce Bruce Talks Being A Stripper, Going Vegan, & More [VIDEO]
- Veda Loca In The Morning: Aries Spears Interview [VIDEO]
- This Is How He Do It: Montell Jordan Gives Relationship Advice And The Secret To Staying Married [VIDEO]
- Here’s What Starbucks’ Workers Can Expect To ‘Learn’ At Companywide Day Of Anti-Bias Training
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly Attacking Security
- Voices: All Blue Shows Jade Novah Is A Star
- New Music Monday Co Starring 21 Savage (Explicit Content)
- Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men”
- Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was A Publix, Actually”
comments – add yours